If you are a fan of the beautiful Taylor Swiff and you did not have the opportunity to attend her live concert or you want to relive this magical experience, starting today, October 13 (the singer’s flagship number) you have the opportunity to see it on the big screen “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”.

The Eras Tour is the world tour with which Taylor Swift travels and celebrates 17 years of the artist’s musical career, singing 45 iconic songs (including her famous acoustic set with surprise songs) from her 10 albums, now called Eras: Debut, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. Era after era, for approximately three hours, the artist shares this historical milestone in the music industry that has impressed millions of people, from fans to artists and critics; now in movie theaters, to forever remember the global phenomenon.

Directed by actor and filmmaker Sam Wrench, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour promises to break records at the box office thanks to the millions of “swifties” who do not want to miss this wonderful experience.

To know…

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is available in a subtitled version in Cinépolis theaters throughout the Mexican Republic through Cinépolis +Que Cine, the window dedicated to alternative content from Cinépolis. Starting with its premiere on October 13, the cost of the ticket in the traditional theater will be $198.90 MXN (a nod to its era and year of birth: 1989) and in VIP format $349 MXN.

The Sam Wrench.

Con Taylor Swift.

United States, 2023.

XM

