This Friday, October 27, Taylor Swift released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”the re-recording of his 2014 album “1989” that also includes 5 extra and unreleased songs.

The album “1989” was one of the key moments in Taylor Swift’s career, as it meant her full foray into the pop genre, leaving aside the country style with which she had risen to fame; Although prior to this album the singer was already recognized worldwide, “1989” was full of hits known to Swifties and non-Swifties such as “Blank Space”, “Style”, “Wildest Dreams”, “Bad Blood”, “Shake It Off” and more.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is Taylor Swift’s fourth re-recording within her project to reappropriate the lost rights to her first six albums. The albums left to be re-recorded are 2017’s “Reputation” and 2006’s “Taylor Swift.”

Canciones “from the vault”

Each of Taylor Swift’s re-recordings includes songs “from the vault”, that is, they were written at the time to be included on the original album but did not make the final cut, and now Taylor is taking the opportunity to “release them from the trunk.”

One of the songs “from the vault” on “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is titled “Slut!”, and since it was announced it was one of the most anticipated by fans. In it, Taylor Swift addresses how her critics have criticized her love life for years.

