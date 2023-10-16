What do Taylor Swift and Steven Spielberg have in common? Director Shawn Levy talks about both stars and unceremoniously compares them.

Han comparado a Taylor Swift con Steven Spielberg. The renowned singer and songwriter has proven to be an unstoppable force in the world of entertainment. However, her influence is not limited only to music, but also expands to the cinematographic field. In this sense, director Shawn Levy, recognized for her work in films such as Free Guy and the upcoming release of Deadpool 3, has equated Swift with the iconic film director. A Hollywood legend.

Shawn Levy, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, praised Taylor Swift’s abilities and stated that “she has all the qualities to be an excellent director.” To back up his claim, Levy highlighted Swift’s strong “instinct” and creative “vision,” qualities that remind him of a Steven Spielberg quote about how she conceives of “the right frame.” The analogy focuses on trust in one’s own instinct and artistic vision.. Do you think that could happen in the future?

Trust in instinct and artistic vision

“Steven Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced and that I directed called Pure Steel (2011),” Shawn Levy recalled. “I asked him, ‘How do you know it’s the right frame?’ and he replied, ‘The way you see it, that makes it right.’ “I feel like that’s something that Taylor Swift has understood very well, because it’s about trusting your instinct.” Of course, the artist is doing very well on that path.

The comparison between Taylor Swift y Steven Spielberg It is not simply a superficial statement, but a recognition of the depth of the artistic vision of both. Just as the filmmaker has left an indelible mark on the film industry with his ability to capture the essence of a scene, the singer has demonstrated a similar skill in her own creative field.