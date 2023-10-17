Finally, Taylor Swift’s docu-concert ‘The Eras Tour’ has not raised as much as expected, but it can still boast of breaking some records and having kept the masses of fans in suspense throughout the weekend. There has been much talk in recent days about how the swifties have taken theaters across the US by storm. turning them into crazy dance floors with dozens of people chanting the artist’s hits.

The Taylor Bomb. ‘The Eras Tour’ has raised between 126 and 130 million dollars worldwide in its first weekend, about 95 of them in the United States alone. Although the premiere was expected to exceed one hundred million, the result is not bad at all: it is the best premiere in history in the month of October in its country, surpassed only (narrowly) by the 96.2 million of ‘Joker’ , and it is already the concert film with the best opening weekend, leaving behind none other than Michael Jackson’s ‘This Is It’ (72 million in 2009).

Records if we don’t talk about movies. The truth is that Taylor Swift is making history if we restrict ourselves to the narrow genre of filmed concerts. In the United Kingdom it is spoken of as the absolute number one in this category in all of history (and the musical tradition of the British Isles is considerable), and in IMAX the same, on a global level: best weekend for a premiere of this type in the entire world. the history of the format. The CEO of IMAX has emphasized it: “the impressive figures we are seeing are usually reserved for Hollywood blockbusters.”

Saving the box office. It is no small feat, because after the summer blockbuster season and the Barbenheimer bombing, a drop in collections was expected in October. “This October, without Taylor Swift, would have been horrible; she’s a huge bright spot,” analyst Jeff Bock tells Variety. Let’s remember that this October two box office steamrollers like ‘Kraven the Hunter’ and ‘Dune Part II’ were expected, which have ended up going to 2024.

Beyoncé observed. Another top artist, Beyoncé, announced upon seeing the explosion of bookings generated by Swift’s film that she would also release in theaters (very soon: December 1) a docu-concert of her recently concluded ‘Rennaissance Tour’. We may be facing the return of a genre that had been out of theaters for some time (the last great success was Justin Bieber’s ‘Never Say Never’ in 2011), but that can now take advantage of the image and sound advantages provided by formats like the IMAX.

Hollywood, take note. This success leaves some lessons for Hollywood that could help wake up the box office in the coming months. The first and most obvious is that there are (and work) forms of production and distribution (Swift has done this by cutting out intermediaries and dealing directly with the AMC theater chain) alternatives to the traditional ones. And that includes, of course, raising the price of tickets ($19.89, in reference to one of Swift’s most famous albums), because perhaps a global increase in tickets will not be well received, but it is understandable. in event films like this one.

People like crazy. Among those alternative strategies that work, there is of course marketing. And among the moves Swift has experimented with is encouraging viewers to film the experience on their phones and share it, giving us those overwhelming but ultimately joyful videos of armies of Swifties giving it their all on the playground. seats. That doesn’t mean that for Nolan’s next film, Universal encourages us to take out our cell phones, but it’s understandable: no one had promoted a film like ‘The Blair Witch Project’ did… and now it’s the usual strategy among the majors. And let’s remember that the screenings of ‘Barbie’ were filled with spectators dressed in pink.

Warning for mariners. The success of ‘The Eras Tour’ is not only aimed at Hollywood majors. The music industry also has a lot to learn: artists like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé are no longer just (at best) composers and performers who give concerts, but they have to adopt a somewhat more multidisciplinary attitude… and receive the support from their labels (something extremely simple in Swift’s case: she self-publishes everything). The album lives several lives as a multimedia spectacle, as a film, and starts again. They are not maneuvers available to everyone, but the giants should be more than prepared to wake up.

