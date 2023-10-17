The premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has shaken Hollywood in an incredible way. In fact, it has remained very close to Joker (2019).

Taylor Swift is one step away from Joker (2019). In a close battle for the October box office record, the American singer faced off against DC Comics’ big bad. In fact, she has been slightly behind Joaquin Phoenix’s film. The Eras Tour debuted in 3,855 theaters over the weekend and grossed $92.8 million in North America and $30.7 million internationally.

This premiere marked the beginning of the era of Taylor Swift movie concerts, reaching a figure of 123.5 million dollars at the global box office. The concert film The Eras Tour now ranks as the second-best October opening ever. It is only surpassed by Joker, the Warner Bros. Pictures film directed by Todd Phillips. A film that premiered with $96 million in the United States four years ago. Of course, they have stayed very close to each other.

The success of ‘The Eras Tour’ is unstoppable

Cordon Press

Despite not surpassing the Joker movie, Taylor Swift remained at the top of the box office this weekend, with her fans propelling The Eras Tour toward the best opening weekend ever recorded for a concert film. It has more than tripled the $31 million of the previous record holder, 2008’s Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour. Additionally, the concert film has surpassed Justin’s $73 million total. Bieber: Never Say Never, from 2011. The singer achieved the seventh best opening weekend of the year and could unseat the $261 million raised globally by Michael Jackson: This Is It, from 2009.