Shawn Levy, director of Deadpool 3, plays tricks on Taylor Swift and warns about the film’s possible release date

Let’s start with what we already knew: Deadpool 3 It had its premiere scheduled for May 3, 2024. But, be careful, the topic gets juicy. Imagine that the problems with the strikes of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the WGA (Writers Guild of America) may be changing Marvel’s plans. Shawn Levy, the film’s director, drops the bomb and says that the premiere is “in real risk.” Let the fandom tremble.

Details between the lines and the million-dollar questions

And now we come to the ‘deluxe gossip’ moment. Do you remember the rumors about Taylor Swift getting into Dazzler’s skin? Well it seems that Shawn Levy He doesn’t want to give away anything, neither confirm nor deny anything. Levy himself was seen at a soccer game with pop diva Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine). When asked, Levy was all enigmas: “They are noisy rumors, but I can’t say anything. He is doubly delicate, both for being Taylor and for being MCU. “You will have to wait.”

We are all waiting for the end SAG-AFTRA strike, but it seems that there is no news until mid-November. Still, if you were hoping to see characters from Earth-838 in the movie, forget it. The thing about Wanda 838/The Scarlet Witch has been denied. So you can delete that tweet with crazy theories.

Confirmations and new additions

Jennifer Garner steps into the role of Elektra, and there we do have confirmation. Beyond that, some familiar faces from the saga will return. Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand y Shioli Kutsuna They resume their roles, and new ones join in like Emma Corrin, who seems to be Cassandra Nova, and Matthew Macfadyen.

For fans of complex plots, it seems that Deadpool and Wolverine will find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumors suggest that the Loki’s Temporal Variation Agency (TVA), including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will make an appearance. Additionally, it looks like Deadpool will play a much bigger role in Phase 5 of the MCU than we initially thought.

Deadpool 1 and 2: irreverence and heart

Let’s go first to the origins. Deadpool 1 It was the breath of fresh air we were all waiting for. In 2016, Wade Wilson burst into our lives with a film that shattered all established norms about what a superhero should be. Between wild jokes tone, fourth wall breaks and explicit violenceDeadpool became an instant classic.

In Deadpool 2, the saga continued to expand and did not skimp on introducing new characters, such as Cable and Domino. Wade Wilson, more irreverent than ever, embarked on a mission to save a young mutant. Here the film dared to address deeper themeslike family and redemption, without losing its sparkling essence and its black humor.

Deadpool 3 in the MCU: the possibilities are endless

Now, let’s move on to the third installment. Deadpool will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the possibilities are practically limitless. Will we see interactions between Deadpool and other iconic characters like Spider-Man or Doctor Strange? It is probable. Will Deadpool have any confrontation or alliance with the Avengers? Who knows. What is certain is that his entry into the UCM will change the tone and dynamics of this cinematic universe. Doors open to new plots, crossovers and, of course, more irreverent humor that only Wade Wilson can provide.

We can’t help but get excited for what’s to come. Deadpool 3, where the ‘mercenary with a mouth’ will find himself sailing in unknown waters, but always with that unmatched style that we like so much. And you, what do you expect from this third installment?