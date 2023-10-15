Taylor Swift and Travia Kelce have officially confirmed their romance at a party in New York.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a brief appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and were seen showing affection for the first time in public.

Swift and Kelce were caught before entering a restaurant in New York, although what caught attention was that they were holding hands.

There were already several media outlets waiting at the scene to capture the moment of their arrival and in the images circulating on social networks, Travis is seen opening the door for Taylor. They later walk hand in hand, although they did not give any statement.

Much has been said about a possible courtship between the singer and the player, although at the moment neither has confirmed it, these images are the most compromising of both.

Taylor has already been seen at different Kansas City games to support Travis Kelce, he even shares a box with the mother of the Chiefs center forward.

