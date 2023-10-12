Taylor Swift reported through social networks that the one-day advance responded to “unprecedented demand” from her followers and that they would also add new schedules to the screenings for Friday.

“I have no words to thank you for wanting to see this film that so vividly reflects the favorite adventure I have been a part of: The Tour of Eras. And the best thing is that it is an adventure in which we continue together,” said the singer of 33 years.

The film is a three-hour tour of the performances that Swift performed around the world with her eponymous tour and will reach 90 countries.

Before the announcement, it was estimated that the film would reach between 100 and 125 million dollars in its debut at the domestic box office and between 30 and 50 million extra dollars internationally.

According to information from the AMC Theaters movie theater franchise, the film grossed more than $100 million in pre-sales last Thursday, adding up national and international sales.

The announcement of its pass in the US marked a milestone in terms of collection, since only on the first day sales of 26 million dollars (approximately 24 million euros) were achieved, breaking the “record” that the company held. distributor AMC had registered in a single day with a single title, that of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021).

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions