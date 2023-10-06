Taxi strike, USB stops on October 10th

After the green light from the Chamber, USB Taxi calls a 24-hour strike for October 10th together with other groups. “The trigger is the asset decree, an Omnibus provision (those “minestrone containers” where politics stuffs everything), prepared in the summer period, with contingent approval times”, explains a note from the union.

“The first two paragraphs are almost ridiculous, not only does the Government not bother to define them, but even introduces procedures that will partially cancel out its effects. A another negative element is the possibility of issuing up to 20% of new taxi licenses repealing every law that provides for territorial planning”.

Satisfaction from Minister Urso who defines “the turning point of the Taxi service as coming because we have made it possible to grant new licenses very quickly. With extraordinary competitions that complement the ordinary ones.” Thus the Minister of Business and Made in Italy continues: “Gualtieri was mayor for two years and did not activate the ordinary procedures, before that he was a minister for two years and could change the law. So there was a clear failure to comply for 4 years”, he concluded. There is in fact a clash between the Government and the Capitol over taxis.

