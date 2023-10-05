Salvini: “No municipality has yet published incremental licenses, they can do so to the extent of 20% compared to the existing ones”

It’s a clash between the government and the Capitol on the management of the new taxi licenses that the Municipalities will be able to provide with the approval of the Asset Decree in parliament, the green light is scheduled for tomorrow in the Chamber. The text passed by the government grants large municipalities, from metropolitan cities to airports, the possibility of expanding the current taxi licenses by up to a maximum of 20% to deal with the shortage of white cars. Pressing mayor Roberto Gualtieri are ministers Matteo Salvini and Adolfo Urso. In Rome, white cars have been a thing for years. The data of the Authority Regulation transport licenses number around 7,700 active licenses in Rome. In a city with 2.8 million inhabitants, which rises to 4 million by adding tourists, away students and commuters. The shortage of taxis is in line with what happens at a national level. There are around 4,800 licenses in Milan, almost 2,400 in Naples, 1,500 in Turin, just over 700 each in Florence and Bologna, around 320 in Palermo.

Salvini at question time in the Chamber he insists: “The issue of taxis has not been addressed for too long, now we will see who will move from words to deeds. No municipality has yet published the incremental licenses, they can do so in the amount of 20% compared to the existing ones. A this point is up to the mayors, there are no more excuses.” Then he goes into specifics talking about the Capital: “I’m waiting to understand if the mayor of Rome, given that here there is a clear lack of public transport, as well as a management of public transport that is not always attentive and brilliant. As a user, the service is not up to par if we think about the great challenges: Jubilee, Winter Olympics, Expo candidacy”. Gualtieri replies with the announcement that: “The process to increase taxi licenses in Rome starts on Friday. It will take months, but we will do it. We have decided to do it and on Friday there will be the first meeting. We stopped because the government told us that it was preparing a decree, but unfortunately it is unusable because if we used this new procedure we would lose all the money that goes to the Municipalities for the administrative management of the licenses”.

The answer follows shortly Ursus: “Mayor Gualtieri makes no excuses regarding taxis, if he had wanted to use the legislation in force he could have done so in the two years since he took office at the Campidoglio, while the situation was degenerating. If he had wanted to improve it he could have done so as minister of ‘Economy in the government of the left, two years earlier. He had four years to act, as mayor and as minister, but he did nothing.” While the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala points out to the government: “Apart from the minister’s declarations, I have not yet seen a decree-law that goes in that direction, which is fine, but what we thought until this morning is that we must wait for the authorization of Region. Isn’t that the case anymore because the law has changed? I frankly don’t know. If this is the case, we will act”. The framework law of 1992 on the subject of non-scheduled public bus services identifies the determination of the number of vehicles to be used for the taxi service through public tenders as the responsibility of the Municipalities. In recent years various national executives and some local administrations have attempted to approach the dossier. Some have proposed an increase in licenses, others the possibility of double driving on the same car. However, the category has responded with strikes, demonstrations and rallies of white cars, reiterating with different facets among the numerous trade unions the opposition to an increase in the number of licences, which would lead to an increase in competition and a reduction in their value.

