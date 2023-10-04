Taxes, receipts: the amnesty begins. Reduced fines, that’s how it works

The regularization of the situation of traders who have collected payments without correctly issuing the relevant receipts has finally begun. The operation, contained in the Energy Decree published in the Official Journal on 29 September, was started by the Revenue Agency.



In a note, the AdE explains that the rule that has in fact become operational “allows regularization of the failure to certify the fees by subjects with a VAT number”.

In particular, it gave the possibility to resort to “worker repentance” by 15 December 2023 to facilitate the settlement of violations regarding the certification of fees committed from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2023, as the Agency recalled on FiscoOggi . Traders or VAT holders who have committed one or more violations between 1 January 2022 and 30 June 2023 can therefore remedy their position. This is the case, for example, of the merchant who received the payment but did not then certify the fees (issuing the relevant “receipts”).

Possibility granted, by way of derogation, also for violations already noted by 31 October 2023, provided that the repentance is carried out by 15 December 2023 and the sanctions have not already been imposed by the Revenue Agency on the date of completion of the repentance. In addition to the reduced sanctions, there is a second advantage: the regularized violations will not, in fact, be relevant for the purposes of calculating the four violations in the five-year period, which trigger the additional sanction of suspension of the activity. On the day the decree was approved, the majority spoke of a measure capable of “saving 50 thousand activities at risk”.

