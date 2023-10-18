Tax havens, the new list of the European Council

The Council of the EU updates its “black list” of tax havens twice a year. Now the three new entries are: Antigua and Barbuda, Belize and Seychelles. While the British Virgin Islands, the Marshall Islands and Costa Rica have returned to the area of ​​fiscally virtuous countries. Currently for the EU there are 16 countries that are considered very softly “uncooperative in tax matters”: American Samoa, Anguilla, Bahamas, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Russia, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu, as well as the three new ones. But what does it mean to be blacklisted in Europe in practice? First of all, image damage (which probably affects many of these people less than zero) and then on more concrete ground it means greater control for companies and individuals operating in those areas and the impossibility of receiving European funds.



Tax havens, between “black list” and “grey list”

In the first photograph, taken in 2017, 17 countries were on the black list and 47 were marked on the so-called “grey list”. The substantial difference between the two lists was that the “blacks” have never wanted to initiate reforms agreed with Europe regarding tax regimes, while the “greys” have undertaken to modify their legislation to comply with European standards. In any case these lists do not seem to go beyond pure chromatic photography. There are many observers who are convinced that the instrument has not achieved great effects and that the evaded money has continued to grow. And in reality too often political hypocrisy has allowed countries like Luxembourg, Malta or the Netherlands which are certainly not excellent fiscal models not to enter any list. Now on the “grey list” are: Albania, Armenia, Aruba, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Eswatini (Swaziland), Hong Kong, Israel, Malaysia, Turkey and Vietnam. Instead, Jordan, Qatar, Montserrat and Thailand emerged. In any case it would seem that, beyond the more or less dark lists, money from “dark” origins continues to move peacefully from one part of the world to another.

