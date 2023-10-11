Tax authorities, gross errors on “good-natured notices”. Here’s what’s infuriating traders

The move of government Melons to meet the Merchantsthrough the so-called good-natured warning for the undeclared POS collections for the year 2022, it is turning out to be a boomerang. Communications of the revenue agency delivered in recent days to merchants, in fact, present – we read on Italia Oggi – macroscopic errors con duplicate or even triple transactions. This emerges from a series of reports. In many cases, inconsistencies emerge between POS collections and electronic invoices/receipts even over 300,000 euros. It is currently unclear whether the error derives from the incorrect transmission of transaction data by financial intermediaries or whether it is instead attributable to information management by the revenue agency.

But it is indisputable – continues Italia Oggi – that the injured party are the taxpayers also called to support the professional costs for communications management. The method chosen to unpack the operations and the related reports of inconsistencies on a monthly basis makes checks difficult even in the absence of errors on the part of the financial administration, especially in cases of compliance relating to taxpayers in simplified accounting that they have no obligation to account for receipts and payments. In many cases, especially those referring to companies that operate in ordinary accounting, verifying the data is complex even without the errors of the financial administration as taxpayers (and consultants) have to work backwards Pos account statements and transaction reports in hand.

