About 47% of millennials have one tattoo and 37% have two. At the other extreme, only 13% of babyboomers can say the same. The figures are from the United States, but taking into account that Spain is the sixth country in the world with the most tattooed people, we should not be too far behind.

Above all, because tattoos long ago stopped being just a decorative theme and became a biomedical tool with a great future.

Our long history with ink. I don’t know if we can say that tattoos are as old as humanity, but what I am sure of is that they are at least 5,300 years old. The age of Ötzi, a Neolithic hunter we discovered in Tyrol in 1991. Ötzi had a whopping 61 tattoos on his body. It is surprising, yes: but it is only the beginning of a long story that can end up helping us solve many problems.

Why are tattoos forever?. Because it has never been easy to explain (scientifically) how tattoos work. Let’s think about it for a second: tattoos are ‘forever’; However, the cells of the dermis do not: in fact, these cells change quite a few times throughout life. Why doesn’t the ink disappear with them even in small tattoos? What exactly is going on there?

In recent years, researchers seem convinced that the mystery of tattoos was hidden in macrophages, a central element of the immune system that specializes in recognizing, engulfing and destroying damaged, dead cells or different types of infections. They are, so to speak, the immune system’s bullies, those who do “the dirty work.”

Can we take advantage of this? Once we understand the mechanism behind tattoos, it is easier to start thinking about them as ‘injectable dermal biosensors’.

That is, as minimally invasive tools that allow controlling the metabolites present in the interstitial fluid. To put it simply: think about tattoos that change color and can signal our glucose or albumin levels.

That is precisely what this team from the Technical University of Munich has achieved: pigments that react with different indicators and allow diabetes or liver failure to be controlled in a simple way on a visual level (something that could be very useful for children with type diabetes. 1, for example); but combined with a smartphone capable of recognizing and interpreting the shades of the tattoo, you can obtain very precise quantitative readings without the need for punctures.

The future of wearables? At Xataka we have been covering this type of development for years, which now seems to be entering the pre-commercial phase. We have also talked about “OLED tattoos” that allow lights to be placed directly on the skin; However, this biotechnological approach opens very interesting doors as we learn to listen to and visualize the messages that our own body sends us.

A few days ago we said that cyborgs were a reality and in view of these developments they will become more and more so.

Imagen | Dermalabyss

In Xataka | Tattoos have been normalized for years. Now they face their next evolution: becoming biosensors