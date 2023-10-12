loading…

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (left) meets Chinese President Xi Jinping. China improves relations with Syria to expand its influence in the Middle East. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s recent visit to China after two decades could possibly help Beijing deepen its influence in the Middle East. Assad has also attended the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, along with the leaders of South Korea, Malaysia, Cambodia, Kuwait and Nepal.

What is different about Assad’s latest visit to China is that he and his wife; Asma, received a ceremonial red carpet welcome. Assad last visited China in 2004 to meet with then President Hu Jintao. This is the first visit by a Syrian head of state since diplomatic relations between the two were established in 1956.

In Beijing, Assad and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a strategic cooperation agreement. China’s Foreign Ministry said this could lift relations between the two countries to a “new level”.

Beijing maintained its embassy in Damascus throughout the war and provided diplomatic support to Syria on the UN Security Council, of which it is a permanent member; China and Russia, usually veto to protect Syria.

Quoting from geo-politik.eu on Thursday (12/10/2023), Middle East affairs experts outlined the agreement by stating that China is seeking a bigger role in the Middle East, more than just trade and business relations. China has played an important role in the Middle East as it successfully brokered a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Lina Khatib of the SOAS Middle East Institute in London isn’t so sure China will invest the billions of dollars the West did to rebuild Syria. Even so, Assad still got something from this visit.

Belt and Road Initiative

China made Syria part of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) last year, which aims to increase China’s economic power through Asia and Africa.

Experts say that by signing the agreement, China, with the help of Syria, has tried to “attack” the United States, which has troops in northeastern Syria and is expanding its military presence in Asia to counter China.

In general, Assad’s latest visit is an insult to the United States, especially by China. Experts further said that the timing of the China-Syria summit is important because Southern countries – which include Arab, Asian, African and South American countries – have distanced themselves from US-led Western countries with the aim of pushing for independence and multipolar world order.