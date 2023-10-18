The Asian MotoGP triptych offers no respite to the protagonists of the MotoGP. As soon as the Mandalika weekend is over, it’s already time to turn our gaze to Phillip Island, where the Australian Grand Prix will be staged, the fifth last round of the world championship duel between the Ducati riders Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

The Australian round is a great classic on the MotoGP calendar but, even if everyone knows the track perfectly, it is a track with such a unique and technical layout that it must always be taken with a pinch of salt. A thought that Piero Taramasso, head of Michelin, which supplies tires to all the teams in the premier class, also shares.

“Phillip Island is a circuit to be respected, especially by us tire manufacturers. It has a configuration that leads you to spend a really long time on the left shoulder. Furthermore, there are few braking sections and you are almost always accelerating, then the right-hand corners are very few. Therefore, you need a very soft compound on the right and very hard on the left, because on the right you need it to reach temperature quickly and maintain it, while on the left you need a resistant solution”, said Taramasso.

In light of this, what kind of choices did you make for the weekend?

“Let’s say that this is the reason why in Australia the three front tires are also asymmetrical, as well as the two rear ones. And the difference between the compounds on the two sides is the largest in the World Championship, so these are the most asymmetrical tires of the season. the entire range. Compared to 2022 we bring the same solutions and on the rear we have confirmed the soft and hard ones, in order to be able to cover the entire range of temperatures, from the lowest to the highest that can be found in this period at Phillip Island “.

Temperature is an aspect that you usually have to pay a lot of attention to in Australia, especially when it comes to the front tyre…

“It tends to be cold at this time of year. On the asphalt you can find temperatures that vary between 12 and 25 degrees. But it’s above all the wind that bothers you at Phillip Island, because it usually comes from the south and is very cold. And this is what tends to cool the front tires. Therefore, it is one of the few circuits on which you start with a pressure value and by the time you return to the pits it has dropped. So you have to work a bit in the opposite direction to that which is done on the more traditional circuits”.

So will you also change the minimum reference value for checking pressures?

“No, that will always be the same. It is the teams that will have to be careful to start with a higher value, because when the bikes return to the pits this will be lower. This is a bit of the peculiarity of the circuit”.

Do you think the Sprint will be possible using the soft rear?

“On paper it can do it, also because last year it seems to me that Marquez used it for the race and he also classified very well, because he fought for the victory and finished second. For Sunday’s race it will depend on the conditions , but we will understand on Saturday, because the good thing about Sprint is that it offers very reliable data to make the right choice in view of the long race.”

We are returning from the Mandalika weekend, where the two title contenders, Martin and Bagnaia, shared the victories (his was the 500th for Michelin in the premier class), but where tire management was quite dominant. ..

“After India, Mandalika was also a rather complicated weekend, because there was new asphalt that we hadn’t had the opportunity to try previously. Furthermore, the track configuration tends to put stress on both the rear and front tyres, and the track temperature has always been high: on Friday it was 55 degrees, while on Saturday and Sunday it was 60. It was therefore essential to manage the temperatures well, especially with regards to the rear tire. This was somewhat of the key of the whole weekend, because they were really very high. And the situation was the same for the other tire manufacturers in the other classes.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Dorna

On your part, however, there were also some countermoves in this sense…

“Compared to last year we had prepared ourselves with a new rear carcass. We wanted to make it a little more friendly and easier to bring up to temperature, because the reinforced one in 2022 didn’t give the riders the right feeling. And it must be said that it was liked it, because they found it more homogeneous and more linear in its behaviour, with a good level of grip and also good consistency”.

From the point of view of choices and performances, what assessment were you able to draw?

“For the Sprint, since there were only 13 laps, the soft solutions could have worked for both the front and the rear, in fact almost everyone used those. They worked well, because the pace was very good. But also in qualifying the times were excellent: Luca Marini took pole in 1’29″9, which is a stratospheric time. At the end of the Sprint we saw that the soft front would have no problems holding up even the long race, but that the rear was really at its limit, because there had already been a decline in the last 2-3 laps of the short one. For this reason we strongly suggested to everyone to use the medium on the rear, because with 27 laps it was more than double the length.”

The only one who risked it was Aleix Espargaro and his race was a disaster…

“Those who didn’t want to listen to our instructions paid for it in the end. But we knew, from the data it was clear that the soft tire couldn’t do the long race, but they still wanted to take a risk. In the end, however, those from Aprilia they admitted they made the wrong choice. It’s a shame, because their bike was doing very well in Mandalika and with a more sensible choice they could have even placed three bikes in the top six places. However, it was nice to see three different manufacturers fighting for the podium until the end, because it means that the tires adapted well to all the bikes. But it was also a very tiring weekend.”

Did you expect all three solutions available for the front to be used in the long race?

“That was a bit of a surprise. The soft was the standard tire, the medium was a standard tire with a harder compound, while the hard had the soft compound applied to a stiffer casing. So they were three really different tires between them, both in terms of philosophy and characteristics. All three worked well, because the front was not a limit for anyone, both in the Sprint and in Sunday’s race. I thought we would see them above all on the hard and on the medium, however the soft was the most used. Its advantage was that it offered more turning, helping the bikes to turn better. For this reason they preferred to go with this one and perhaps manage it a little. Quartararo, who got on the podium, gave me he even said he didn’t even have to handle it.”

Despite the very high temperature, I seem to have understood that there was no degradation on the rear tires, but blistering…

“Yes, that’s right. Wear in Indonesia wasn’t a problem, while it was in India. In Mandalika the track offered excellent grip, furthermore the asphalt is very closed and very flat. Let’s say very similar to what there “it’s at Silverstone. The tire therefore has a very large contact surface and there isn’t much spinning, so there isn’t that sort of sandpaper effect that wears the tire. In this way, however, the tire also transmits a lot of energy to the ground and this turns into high temperatures: when it reaches above 180-190 degrees the blister is generated.”

Michelin tyres

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images