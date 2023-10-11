The Qatar Grand Prix has now been a fixed event in the MotoGP since 2004 and has always opened the season since 2007 (even if in 2020 only Moto2 and Moto3 raced due to the pandemic). This year, however, it has been moved to the final part of the calendar, as the penultimate event, to allow for a “facelift” necessary to adapt the Lusail International Circuit to the standards required by Formula 1, with which a long-term contract has been signed.

Although the works were designed specifically with a view to the return of the Circus, which had already raced in Lusail on a one-off basis in 2021, they did not serve to resolve the problems relating to the curbs. If two years ago they had caused several punctures, the new ones, which have a pyramid shape in the outermost part, created micro-fractures on the tyres, which for safety reasons forced the FIA ​​and Pirelli to reduce the life of each set to just 18 laps of tires for the long race on Sunday.

All this, after the track limits had already been changed for the Sprint to try to prevent the cars from pushing onto the offending parts. And on top of all this, the new asphalt was not in optimal conditions, because it was not yet properly rubberized, furthermore the wind continued to bring a lot of desert sand onto the track, contributing to wear and graining.

A situation that inevitably raised some alarm bells for Michelin too, which in just over a month will have to supply tires to the entire MotoGP lineup when the premier class visits Qatar.

“When tires get ruined like this it’s always a warning sign, whether they’re cars or motorbikes,” Piero Taramasso, two-wheel manager of the French company, told Motorsport.com. “We knew that the asphalt had been redone, so we already planned to bring back-up specifications, one more for the front and one more for the rear. These are solutions designed to prevent wear, but it’s clear that when you see a situation of this type it inevitably puts a little tension in you.”

Piero Taramasso, Michelin

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

According to Taramasso, however, the curbs should not represent a problem for the MotoGP tires, which do not follow such wide trajectories in the offending sections of the track, precisely because the riders know that they risk falling if they arrive on the pyramidal part. If anything, it’s the unknown of an asphalt that didn’t perform as well as hoped that worries him the most.

“For motorbikes I don’t think the curbs will be a problem, the most problematic thing is the type of asphalt, especially if it is aggressive and tends to wear out the rubber, because there in Qatar the wind always brings a lot of sand onto the track, and this makes the situation worse. So yes, I’m more worried about the asphalt than the curbs,” he explained.

“These are curbs similar to those in Jerez, which are flat towards the inside and are increasingly higher as you go towards the outside: the motorbikes therefore tend to pass as little as possible on the part which ruined the tires of the F1, unless they make a driving mistake, also because in that case there is also the risk of falling. But it is nothing new that cars are much more aggressive on curbs than motorbikes, because with a greater aerodynamic load and with four wheels they have much higher travel speeds.”

“So I don’t expect major problems on this front. On the asphalt, however, we will have to understand whether we will encounter more wear or temperature problems. And I think it will also be very important that the track is cleaned well before the weekend starts, because in the first round of Formula 1 we saw that a lot of sand was kicked up and such a situation would be dangerous for the bikes”, he added.

Among other things, dealing with new asphalt is becoming almost a constant for Michelin in this final part of the season. And doing it sight unseen, without having the opportunity to carry out tests before the race, always makes it very complicated to choose the solutions to bring to the track over the weekend.

“You should never underestimate new asphalt, especially if you have never had the opportunity to try it before, even if they assured us that it was redone with the same mix that was there previously, with the same suppliers, and the previous base was good. But it is clear that it is difficult to anticipate the choices: this year we did it well in India, on a completely new track, but this weekend we will also have a completely new surface in Mandalika, then it will be the turn of Qatar and Valencia Furthermore, Sepang has also been resurfaced in the stretch between Turn 7 and Turn 12, so it will be a season finale with many unknowns”, concluded Taramasso.

Read also: