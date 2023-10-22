The tenth season of TAP, Professional Actors Workshop continues its premiere, this time with a third episode dedicated to one of the most versatile female talents of recent years: Michelle Rodríguez.

A renowned showbiz figure who, in a conversation with host Óscar Uriel, will recount in around 40 minutes the key moments of his career and the experiences that have allowed him to go from humor to drama without complications. On Saturday, October 21, at exactly 8:00 p.m., the Channel Once signal will receive this outstanding personality of Mexican acting in its forum.

Michelle Rodríguez at TAP, Professional Actors Workshop. SPECIAL.

Coming from Xochimilco, south of Mexico City, Rodríguez was initially inclined towards Design and Visual Communication, a degree she studied at UNAM.; However, his true vocation would be acting, a path in which he would take his first step by beginning to study Musical Theater at Art Studio.

Soon, the host also stood out in the spotlight thanks to her unmatched voice and her performance on stage. Her work in theater began to take shape with musicals such as If they leave us by José Manuel López Velarde and Les Miserables by Alan Boublil and Jean-Marc Natal, a work in which she worked under the supervision of the proverbial producer and director Cameron Mackintosh.

For his part, he made his way into cinema with How to cut your jerk (2017) by Gabriela Tagliavini, Mirreyes vs godínez (2019) by Chava Cartas, I take you with me (2020) de Heidi Ewing y Childless (2020) by Roberto Fiesco. Almost simultaneously, her participation on television placed her in the public eye thanks to projects such as the novel Amores Verdaderos (2012), the series 40 y 20 (2016-2022) by Gustavo Loza and the comedy program Me Caigo de Risa ( 2014 – 2022).

Her desire to connect with the public led her to enter the world of direction and create, together with Fernanda Eguiarte, the series La flor más bella (2022) for the Netflix platform. A successful comedy-drama based on her personal experiences, where the main character is an alter ego of her person.

Committed to her career and to the public, Michelle Rodríguez will arrive at TAP, Professional Actors Workshop 2023 as the third great guest, an episode whose premiere is scheduled for next Saturday, October 21 exclusively on Canal Once. Together with the journalist Óscar Uriel, the public will be able to learn more about the career of one of the most prolific actresses on the national artistic scene.

