Tania Llasera and Supremme Deluxe have been this week’s guests on Password. The two presenters have arrived on the set with the humor that characterizes them and are doing everything possible to help the contestants guess words and advance to the next round. What great moments they are giving us!

María’s face was a poem when she read the word she had to get Supremme Deluxe to guess: trill. The contestant did not hesitate to pass the turn and Pacolo tried it with chinar. But there has been no luck!

The two participants were aware that the word was not easy to guess and they had to give more clues to get either Tania or Supremme to find it. But none of them have come close and attempts have been exhausted! “I’m freaking out,” said Tania Llasera when she saw that they were left with no option for points.

“But why didn’t you say birds?” Cristina Pedroche asked the contestants when she revealed the hidden word. The presenter couldn’t believe what had happened!