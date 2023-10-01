Absolute dominance. Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja won the Chile Rally, bringing his seasonal successes to two after the first hurrah arrived last February on the snow of Sweden. This is also the second success of the season for M-Sport Ford, an event that hasn’t happened since the 2018 season, when a certain Sébastien Ogier achieved the most victories with the team directed by Richard Millener.

Toyota Racing is also celebrating, because thanks to the results obtained in the rally and on the Power Stage, the team led by Jari-Matti Latvala won the 2023 WRC Constructors’ World Title, the third in a row after Hyundai’s double success and the seventh overall of the its history. A title that celebrates the strongest team, car and crew of the season. The gap between Toyota and Hyundai is 106 points, and now, with 2 rallies to be held before the end of the season, it is unbridgeable.

For the Estonian M-Sport crew this success was the result of several factors. Not only an excellent starting position compared to the rivals most accredited for the success, but also a special feeling with the event (the two had already brought it home in 2019) and tactical sagacity in the choice of tires for the decisive day – Saturday – which was like no other.

The watershed lap of the rally was the morning one on Saturday, where Tanak and the Hyundais – already quite far behind him – chose Soft and Hard tires to face the three toughest tests of the entire route. Toyota Racing, however, surprised by choosing only Soft, which in CIle were considered the ‘First’, i.e. the perfect ones for most of the 16 scheduled tests.

The rest was done by Ott’s superb driving and Martin’s always punctual notes, thus giving M-Sport Ford the second success of the season and, perhaps, the last joy before a more than probable separation at the end of the year.

After Saturday, Tanak had to do nothing but manage his huge advantage over his first rivals, who were almost a minute behind, and triumph at the end of the Power Stage. The fight was kept alive until Sunday, but only for second place and moreover in a fratricidal duel between Hyundai Motorsport drivers.

Thierry Neuville gave everything he had to recover the gap of over 13 seconds he had from Teemu Suninen, who was excellent second until the penultimate special. The Belgian’s mission was succeeding, but it was made much easier by the Finn himself. While he was intent on defending himself from Neuville’s attacks, Suninen made a mistake, breaking an arm of the front right suspension and ending up off the road.

At that point it was easy for Neuville to take home the honorable placing behind his former and perhaps future teammate. Elfyn Evans also took advantage of Suninen’s mistake, finishing third at the end after a rally that seemed to have become a nightmare after Toyota’s tire choice mistake on Saturday morning.

Before the Japanese team was inclined to go out with all Soft tires for its crews, Evans occupied second position behind Tanak after having got the better of Suninen. The mistake, however, caused him to lose both second and third place. That of the Hyundai Motorsport driver once again opened the doors to the podium in an unexpected way.

Colorless weekend for Kalle Rovanpera, but which, given the performance and final position of Elfyn Evans, projected him even closer to winning the second World Drivers’ title of his career. This could come as early as next month at the Central European Rally, before the grand finale at the Rally Japan set for November.

Takamoto Katsuta didn’t shine either, only fifth but thanks above all to the retirements and errors of some riders who had a higher pace than him. One of these was Esapekka Lappi, who ended up out of contention already in the first of the 16 special stages due to a mistake on the last corner before the finish line.

The Finn braked a moment too late and ended up pointing his nose towards the inside of the curve, right where a large orange-coloured concrete brick was located. His Hyundai i20 N Rally1 was thus thrown to the outside of the curve as he overturned, ending his evolution against a tree. Fortunately for him and navigator Janne Ferm, the impact did not cause any physical damage. The car, however, was destroyed.

Another weekend to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman was also the author of a spectacular accident in which he literally destroyed the second Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid of the M-Sport team. The accident, according to what the transalpine claimed, was triggered by a misunderstanding in the notes dictated by Nicolas Gilsoul and this caused the French-speaking crew’s Puma to go off at high speed.

This weekend we also witnessed the debut on Rally1 cars – two Ford Pumas prepared by M-Sport – of home idol Alberto Heller and Gregoire Munster. The better of the two in terms of performance was the Dutchman, much faster and ready for a type of car such as the hybrid ones which are the WRC’s reference for technology, aerodynamics and performance. In terms of results, Munster did better than Heller despite being hit by a greater number of breakdowns than its brand mate. The Chilean was fooled in the last test by the breaking of the transmission shaft, finding himself with only the front drive wheels working.

As for WRC2, Oliver Solberg wins again. The Norwegian gives Skoda yet another success of the season by beating two brand mates: Gus Greensmith and Sami Pajari. The latter, at least until Saturday, seemed to be able to bring home success thanks to high-level performances, but in the first test on Saturday morning he found a lot of dust kicked up in front of him by a car that had problems. This led him to lose more than half a minute to Solberg and, from that moment on, there was no more history.

WRC 2023 – Chile Rally – Final classification

Pos. Pilota/navigatore Vettura Tempo/distacco Penalità 1 Tanak/Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid 3h06’38”1 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +42″1 3 Evans/Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1’06″9 4 Rovanpera/ Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +2’11″0 5 Katsuta/Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +4’41″5 6 Solberg/Edmondson Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +8’18″5 7 Greensmith/Andersson Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +8′ 44″3 8 Pajari/Malkonen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +9’20″6 9 Rossel/Dunand Citroen C3 Rally2 +9’53″9 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +10’08″2 +0’10”