Before being electrocuted by the catenary of the train he boarded, according to security cameras, Álvaro Prieto was with friends at a nightclub having a good time.

Hours after the images that were uploaded to their social networks, the young man sent his last audio to one of his friends while he was at the club with the girl he had just met.

An encounter that has sparked dozens of rumors on social media saying that she had a partner and that this could have been the cause of an alleged argument. This has meant that she has had to deny everything.

“I do not have and have not had a partner. No one around me was angry about what happened,” he assured, in addition to clarifying that the audios where the young man is heard are of no importance.

“What happened to Álvaro is horrible and I wish this story had not ended like this,” the young woman made clear, saying that no one is to blame for what happened and, if there is, it is not in her environment. .

We reconstruct the steps of Álvaro Prieto

Álvaro Prieto arrived at the Santa Justa train station (Seville) on October 12 at around seven thirty in the morning, but he did not arrive in time to catch the train that took him back to Córdoba, where he lived.

The young man had no battery in his cell phone or money and, after trying to sneak onto a train bound for Barcelona, ​​which stopped in his city, some employees caught him and forced him to leave.

According to what one of them told exclusively to ‘And now Sonsoles’, he was offered help and a charger, which he, according to what they say, denied.

Later, he tried to sneak onto another train by crossing the tracks and was caught again, to which he responded that he was lost.

A couple, Tatiana and Luis, were the last people who saw the young man talking to the guards after trying to sneak onto the train to Barcelona that stopped in Córdoba.

The next clue is that of Álvaro Prieto walking along the fence, at which point he meets a woman.

From that moment on, the next thing that was known was that a body had been found between two cars of a train that had not been running for two months due to a breakdown.

However, on Monday he made a maneuver without passengers, which left the body of Álvaro Prieto visible, who died after being electrocuted by the catenary of the train he boarded.

What could have happened?

An employee of the railway sector, with whom we have spoken exclusively, has assured that his feeling is that Álvaro Prieto tried to move from one car to another, but lost his balance and grabbed the cable above, which has no protection.

At that moment he was electrocuted.

As for why he entered there, he has made it clear that it is an area where a person “with mischief” can sneak into without problem.