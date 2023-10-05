loading…

The Taliban condemns Pakistan’s plans to expel thousands of Afghan refugees. Photo/Illustration

KABUL – Taliban denounced the plan Pakistan to expel hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants Afghanistan calling the plan unacceptable. The Taliban also denied Islamabad’s accusations that Afghans were responsible for Pakistan’s security problems.

“Pakistan’s behavior towards Afghan refugees is unacceptable,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government in Kabul, in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security issues. “As long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, the country must tolerate them,” he said as quoted by Al Jazeera, Thursday (5/10/2023).

According to the latest UN figures, around one million Afghans are registered as refugees in Pakistan and another 880,000 have legal status to remain.

But Pakistan’s interim government on Tuesday said that there were 1.73 million Afghans living in Pakistan without legal status, and set a November 1 deadline for them to leave Pakistan or face expulsion.

To justify his crackdown, Pakistan’s caretaker Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti accused Afghans of carrying out 14 of Pakistan’s 24 suicide bombings this year.

However, the Taliban rejected these accusations.

“We deny all these claims because Afghans migrate to other countries for their safety and security,” said Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

“It’s natural that if someone migrates to another country for his safety, he doesn’t want there to be insecurity there,” he told the AFP news agency.