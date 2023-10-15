loading…

A Jewish woman carries a poster in solidarity with the Gaza Strip amid a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Photo/Sky News

LONDON – Pink and white smoke floated in the air as a sea of ​​flags Palestine fluttering in the sun. Thousands of protesters came to central London to call for peace and a ceasefire.

The demonstrators came from the city and suburbs, some from as far away as possible.

In the crowd, there were families with children, male and female couples, and groups of friends. All gathered in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip.

The struggle turned into shared sadness as women hugged each other while crying and thousands of people marched together.

“Free Palestine,” they shouted.

“No justice, no peace,” was also heard.

And sporadically there were shouts: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a controversial slogan condemned by the British Home Secretary.

In the middle of the action a Jewish woman was seen holding a poster that read: “This Jew supports Gaza.”

The woman, named Katy Colley, described the action as “with humanity.”