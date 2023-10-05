This model, in addition to the typical rear flash light, also incorporates an Aura Light, an additional circular lighting that illuminates the face perfectly when taking all types of portraits. In photography, good lighting is everything and the fact that this model includes this type of fixed additional lighting makes the V29 one of the best smartphones on the market for taking portraits.

The Aura Light does not work like the typical flash that offers extra peak illumination. Its operation is similar to the spotlights that professional photographers have in their studios to distribute light evenly throughout the face and thus eliminate the typical shadows that appear on the face.

Enjoy the best performance at all times

The first models of Android phones that hit the market gave a very bad reputation to this operating system and to mobile phones in general, since they offered a very poor experience that has nothing to do with today. This is due not only to the fact that Google works every year to optimize the operation of Android, but also to the latest generation processors that Qualcomm and other manufacturers launch on the market every year.

The vivo V29 has the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, a mid-high-range 8-core processor that, in addition to including support for 5G networks, also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. This processor is capable of covering any user need, from fast charging to a high refresh rate (options available in the V29) without any type of lag thanks to the 8 GB of RAM and the latest version of Android currently available. on the market, Android 13 with the vivo customization layer.

Bionic cooling system

When we put any processor to work at its maximum, all its cores work at maximum power and its temperature rises. Unlike computers, where a fan is more than enough to dissipate and cool the processor, on a mobile device it is impossible to use a fan, so it is necessary to implement more effective methods that help dissipate heat quickly.

Enjoying our favorite games, especially if we talk about very demanding titles such as Fortnite, Genshing Impact, PUBG or Call of Duty Mobile, making live broadcasts on social networks or recording for long periods of time in 4K resolution, are some of the processes that They require more power from mobile processors, so they always end up heating up, a problem that we will not encounter in the vivo V29, since it has a bionic cooling system with an ultra-large vapor chamber that controls the temperature of the device. at all times to prevent it from overheating.

Heat is the main enemy of batteries since excessive temperature ends up prematurely wearing down their capacity and duration, which is why it is very important to know what the cooling system of the mobile phone we are going to buy is to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Where to buy the vivo V29

The vivo V29 is available in a single version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, it has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4,600 mAh battery compatible with fast and wireless charging and has a price of 549 euros.

It is available in two colors: Peak Blue and Noble Back and we can buy it at MediaMarkt, Fnac and Worten. The box includes, in addition to the phone, a case to protect the phone, the USB-C charging cable and an 80 W charger to enjoy the fast charging of this model.