We are all quite clear about which titles are part of the canon when it comes to talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, when we do not leave that scheme and we have to discuss other projects related to Marvel prior to 2008, the debate is more than served. Well, it seems that once and for all we have an answer to such a dilemma and that is that Kevin FeigeCEO of Marvel Studios, has finally clarified it for us. The discussion is over.

What does it mean to be canon?

It is very likely that if you have been interested in this article it is because you already know what this concept means – and you want to clear up any doubts regarding Marvel – but perhaps it is the case that what you are looking for when you click is to find out, about Once for all, what is canon. Under this word, a series of facts or events are included that are considered valid within a fictional universe, a kind of “norm” or central thread that gives validity to a story and its original characters.

Many times parallel stories have been created, based on universes, which are not considered canon, since they do not respect timelines or fundamental plots of the story. original main story. We have seen discussions about it in a multitude of franchises from Dragon Ball to DC Studios, through numerous video games.

Marvel It has not been without controversy in that sense either and we have been seeing parallel productions for years that have made many fans doubt whether or not they belong to their canon.

Feige clarifies what is canon and what is not

It is true that since the Marvel Cinematic Universe was formed in 2008, with the release of Iron Man, the vast majority of his films and series do not raise doubts about whether or not they are part of the canon. However, we have seen several parallel proposals, such as Agents of SHIELD or the Spider-Man films produced by Sony, which generate a lot of confusion in this regard.

The doubt has been cleared up in The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline. This book, which in Spain will be known aso The Marvel Cinematic Universe: Official Chronology -you can now find it on Amazon to reserve, it will be available in April 2024- includes statements from Kevin Feige himself, in which he clarifies that canon is that produced by Marvel Studios for the UCMthe premieres that were made under the tutelage of the production company Marvel Television are therefore excluded:

When it comes to the Multiverse, we recognize that there are stories (films and series) that are canonical to Marvel but were created by different storytellers during different periods of Marvel history. (…) The timeline presented in this book is specific to the MCU Sacred Timeline up to Phase 4. But as we move forward and dive deeper into the Multiverse Saga, you never know when the timelines They can collapse or converge.

To give some examples: the aforementioned Agents of SHIELD or Inhumans, from ABC, which are left out, as are Luke Cage or Daredevil, which we could see on Netflix.

Another thing – be careful with this – is that Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox) joins that Sacred Timeline that he mentions, something that we have actually seen in Spider-Man: No way home, where the skilled lawyer appears played again by Cox.

Is it finally clear?