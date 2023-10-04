While the European Union plans to launch an investigation into “unfair competition” from Chinese car brands, some EU countries are taking matters into their own hands. Both Italy and France want to discourage the purchase of a Chinese EV by eliminating subsidies.

In the name of the climate

Although that line of thinking smells like a strong piece of protectionism (in favor of brands such as Peugeot, Renault, Fiat, Lancia, etc.), the line of thought is not completely illogical. France and Italy provide significant EV subsidies (up to 7,500 euros), but realize that one EV is not the same as the other. As a result, as of December 15, France will only award a subsidy for EVs that fall below a certain CO2 limit from production to delivery. As a result, EVs that come from outside Europe are de facto left out.

Italy is also interested in this measure and is considering implementing this rule. Although an EU member state is not allowed by law to favor local companies (free trade, you know?), it is allowed to cite climate-related reasons to justify decisions.

Encourage local production

This measure may at first glance be a slap in the face for Chinese brands, but it may well have the opposite effect. Both BYD and MG are currently looking at where they can establish a European production site. A process that will only gain momentum with measures such as these.