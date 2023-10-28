Suara.com – It is rumored that the Iranian national team will be the opponents of the Indonesian national team in a test match outside the FIFA calendar ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup.

The news regarding this trial match has been in the spotlight since it was recently reported by Iranian media.

In Iranian media reports, it is stated that negotiations are currently underway between the Iranian national team, known as Team Melli, and the Indonesian national team to organize a trial match.

Initially, Iran planned to conduct trials with the Japanese National Team, but it turned out that the Japanese National Team already had a trial match scheduled with the Thai National Team in early 2024.

As a solution, the Iranian National Team then turned to the Indonesian National Team as a test opponent. This trial match is planned to take place eight days before the 2023 Asian Cup starts.

FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi (right) celebrates after scoring a goal in the Champions League Group B match against Atletico Madrid at Estadio Do Daragao on November 2, 2022. ANTARA/AFP/MIGUEL RIOPA

Reportedly, this match will be held in Qatar, which will also host the 2023 Asian Cup, and will be held behind closed doors.

Information regarding this trial match was later confirmed by Nova Arianto, an assistant coach for the Indonesian National Team.

This confirms that Iran is one of the test opponents planned by the Indonesian training team in order to prepare for competition in the 2023 Asian Cup.

This trial match shows that the Indonesian National Team will face strong opponents in order to finalize their preparations.

Iran is known as one of the football powers in Asia and even at world level. This will be a tough test for the Indonesian national team in honing their skills before competing in the 2023 Asian Cup.

The following is a list of stars in the Iranian national team squad.