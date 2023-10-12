loading…

Hamas fighters take part in a parade in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The comparison of the military strength of Hamas and Israel is an interesting discussion to review. Recently, conditions between the two camps have become increasingly heated and they have responded to each other’s attacks.

Looking back, Hamas has become a natural enemy for Israel which continues to try to take control in Palestine. Throughout its history, the two have repeatedly fought and exchanged attacks.

Most recently, Hamas launched an attack entitled Operation Storm Al-Aqsa. During the series of attacks that took place, there were many casualties on both sides.

Comparison of the Military Strength of Hamas and Israel

Even though it does not have the status of a country, Hamas has quite capable military strength. It has been proven that several times they were able to at least match or even surprise the Israeli troops in battle.

Furthermore, what is the military comparison between Hamas and Israel?

1. Hamas military

For your information, Hamas is not the official Palestinian army. They are an organization that was formed as a resistance movement to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Even though it is not an official state military, Hamas’ status clearly still supports the existence of Palestine. Since its founding, important figures and soldiers have been involved in many struggles against Israel.

There are many mysteries surrounding Hamas that are still not known for certain. One of them is related to its military strength which is considered quite capable.

Quoting the Times of Israel, Thursday (12/10/2023), Israeli military intelligence estimates that the number of troops will reach 30,000 in 2021. This figure is likely to increase until 2023.

Turning to weapons, Hamas is estimated to have thousands of rockets and hundreds of missiles consisting of anti-tank missiles to anti-aircraft missiles. Not only that, they still have dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles and a number of other sophisticated weapons.