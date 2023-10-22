We once again receive a curious fan-art related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon.

Suicune is a Water-type Pokémon belonging to the 2nd generation. It is one of the most curious Pokémon of the generation mainly because it is part of the Pokémon trio known as the “Legendary Dogs” along with Entei and Raikou, being a Pokémon with a relatively high average statistic. In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what Suicune could look likethis well-known Pokémon, if it had a human form.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see a shape inspired by a species of woman that has the same color palette as Suicune and essential characteristics, such as her long fur, as well as an elegant but at the same time scary appearance. Without a doubt she is great.

You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

245 Suicune (OC)

byu/endifi inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think another design could have turned out better? Had you imagined a fan-art with these characteristics like this? We read you in the comments.

