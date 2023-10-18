Takashi Tezuka is one of the most relevant figures in Nintendo history linked mainly to the Super Mario game franchise. He was born in 1960 on November 17. He currently has positions related to direction and design in the video game industry, and is one of the pillars of Nintendo currently. One of the people responsible who have contributed from the beginning to building the foundations of the company within the video game industry. There are many players who not only seek to find out about the Big N titles, but also seek to know more about the industry and the Japanese company. We invite you to share this journey with us.

Who is Takashi Tezuka?

The jobs in which Takashi Tezuka has participated within Nintendo They date back to neither more nor less than the original Super Mario Bros. video game.. In this initial delivery he had an assistant director role for the project. After this first experience and forging a more special path within Nintendo, he returned to work on Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels as an assistant director. Then he followed him The Legend of Zelda as a graphic designer and ended up being a supervisor on Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.

First game he participated in

Contrary to what many think, the first game in which Tezuka was collaborating for Nintendo was Devil World as director, while supervised by Shigeru Miyamoto himself. You may know this title that came out in 1984, a year before the first Super Mario Bros. The title came out for the Nintendo Entertainment System and It is characterized by being a labyrinth video game, developed and published by Nintendo. While it was available in Japan on October 5, 1984, in Europe it went on sale on July 15, 1987.

Takashi’s key role at Nintendo

Tezuka is responsible for the Nintendo Entertainment Analysis and Development department. Collaborating at the right hand of Shigeru Miyamoto. As we have mentioned before, He has been one of the most key people responsible for incredible franchise developments such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, among others of lesser rank. His work is on par with what Shiro Mouri has done over the years, although the latter has gained some recognition following the upcoming release of Super Mario Wonder.

In 2005, Takashi Tezuka promoted to General Producer of the department. This was carried out thanks to a internal restructuring that occurred at Nintendo. From here he was in charge of supervising most of the Big N titles. However, he has continued to collaborate in the creation of designs in games such as New Super Mario Bros.

All the projects Takashi Tezuka has worked on to date

The professional career of a designer or someone who works in the world of video games must speak for itself. While some are fighting for projects or fighting for a place, Tezuka’s path has been paved with success, continuity and in being a key pillar in Nintendo’s development over the years. Below we leave you a list of all the titles in which Takashi has had a fundamental role in its development, contributing in important positions:

List of Takashi Tezuka games

1984 – Devil World (Director) 1985 – Super Mario Bros. (Assistant Director and Graphic Designer) 1986 – Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (Assistant Director) 1986 – The Legend of Zelda (Co-Director and Graphic Designer) 1990 – Super Mario World (Director) 1991 – The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Director) 1993 – The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Director) 1995 – Tetris Attack (Supervisor) 1995 – Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island ( Co-Director) 1996 – Super Mario 64 (Assistant Director) 1997 – Yoshi’s Story (Producer) 1997 – Star Fox 64 (Supervisor) 1997 – Game & Watch Gallery (Supervisor) 1997 – Game & Watch Gallery 2 (Design Advisor) 1998 – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Supervisor) 1999 – Super Mario Bros. Deluxe (Supervisor) 1999 – Mario Golf (Supervisor) 1999 – Game & Watch Gallery 3 (Design Advisor) 2000 – Paper Mario (Supervisor) 2000 – Mario Tennis (Supervisor) 2000 – The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (Supervisor) 2001 – Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 (Supervisor) 2001 – Pikmin (Coordinator) 2001 – Mario Kart: Super Circuit (Supervisor) 2001 – Luigi’s Mansion ( Producer) 2001 – Animal Crossing (Producer) 2002 – Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 (Producer) 2002 – Super Mario Sunshine (Producer) 2002 – Sakura Momoko no Ukiuki Carnival (Advisor) 2002 – The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker ( Producer) 2002 – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Master Quest (Support Unit Supervisor) 2003 – Super Mario Bros. 3: Super Mario Advance 4 (Producer) 2003 – Mario Party 5 (Supervisor) 2003 – Mario & Luigi : Superstar Saga (Supervisor) 2003 – Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (Producer) 2003 – Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour (Supervisor) 2003 – The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition (Producer) 2004 – Yoshi’s Universal Gravitation (Supervisor) 2004 – Pikmin 2 (Producer) 2004 – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Supervisor) 2004 – Mario Power Tennis (Supervisor) 2004 – Mario Party 6 (Supervisor) 2004 – Mario Golf: Advance Tour (Supervisor) 2004 – The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (Supervisor) 2004 – The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (Supervisor) 2004 – Donkey Kong Jungle Beat (Producer) 2005 – Yoshi Touch & Go (Producer) 2005 – Star Fox: Assault (Project Manager) 2005 – Mario Tennis: Power Tour (Supervisor) 2005 – Mario Superstar Baseball ( Supervisor) 2005 – Mario Party Advance (Supervisor) 2005 – Mario Party 7 (Supervisor) 2005 – Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time (Supervisor) 2005 – DK King of Swing (Supervisor) 2005 – Big Brain Academy (General Producer) 2005 – Animal Crossing: Wild World (General Producer) 2006 – Odama (Advisor) 2006 – New Super Mario Bros. (General Producer) 2006 – The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Supervisor) 2007 – Super Paper Mario (Graphic Supervisor) 2007 – Mario Party 8 (Supervisor) 2007 – The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (Supervisor) 2007 – Donkey Kong: Jungle Climber (Supervisor) 2007 – Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree (General Producer) 2008 – Wii Music (Producer) 2009 – New Super Mario Bros. Wii (Producer) 2010 – Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Producer) 2011 – Super Mario 3D Land (General Producer) 2012 – New Super Mario Bros. 2 (Producer) 2012- New Super Mario Bros. U (Producer) 2012 – Animal Crossing: New Leaf (General Producer) 2013 – Flipnote Studio 3D 2014 – Yoshi’s New Island (Producer) 2015 – Yoshi’s Woolly World (Producer) 2015 – Super Mario Maker (Producer) 2015 – The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes ( Supervisor) 2015 – Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam Bros (Supervisor) 2016 – Paper Mario: Color Splash (Supervisor) 2016 – Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Producer) 2016 – Super Mario Run (Director) 2017 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Supervisor) 2017 – Arms (Production Manager) 2017 – Hey! Pikmin (Producer) 2017 – Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Supervisor) 2018 – Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey (Supervisor) 2019 – New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Producer) 2019 -Yoshi’s Crafted World (Producer) 2019 – Super Mario Maker 2 (Producer) 2023 – Super Mario Bros Wonder

*He also participated in the latest projects of Super Mario Maker.*

His role in Super Mario Bros Wonder

Currently, Takashi (despite being forgotten by some), has a key role as producer of Super Mario Wonder. In fact, in current interviews for international media, he has left very interesting words addressed to the players of the Super Mario franchise:

“I am very interested in seeing how new generations of players interact with Mario. How do they play Mario? How is it different from the way I have traditionally played Mario? What do you think of him as a character?”

Although Tezuka has a more secondary role in terms of “visible face” when giving interviews, continues to play a very important role in Nintendo games. And Super Mario Wonder, which promises to return to the beginnings of the essence of Super Mario (barring graphical and gameplay differences), is currently the cornerstone of your current projects. Are you looking forward to the game? We leave you our first impressions of Super Mario Wonder.

Some interviews and special videos with Tezuka

To put an end to this article as a tribute to the impressive career that Takashi has been building as the decades pass, we leave you a couple of direct official videos to see some of their interviews, curiosities and special videos developed by Nintendo itself. Likewise, if you want to take a look at the full coverage we’ve done of his work over the years, check out this link.

Interview 30th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

Playing with Tezuka and Miyamoto

Guess the amiibo

Super Mario Maker – Nintendo Spain