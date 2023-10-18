Takarabure is the second novel by Sabino Cabeza, winner of the 2020 Minotauro Prize for his debut film, Frontera Oscura.

Minotaur puts on the space suit to tell us the story of Thorion Cadena and Crisol Hubble, father and daughter, crew members of a ship that has had to adapt to the circumstances of its journey through deep space.

The first person narrative

There are various examples that we can find in literature about protagonist characters who at the same time are the narrators of the action through a document they left behind or a personal diary. Bram Stoker’s Dracula or Gulliver’s Travels are two well-known examples of this way of writing.

In Takarabune, it is the records of the personal notes of its inhabitants that allow us to be aware of what happens over almost five hundred years, with their corresponding births, epics and deaths. Many times, things of enormous significance do not happen, but the perspective of those who experience them makes them the basis for explaining how everything around them works, what they think about controversial issues that affect their life experience, either because of their moral component. or due to the physical motivation of doing a job that is not available to everyone.

Synopsis

In 2250 of the Christian era, two ships left Earth, a planet that was consumed by pollution and overpopulation, which was approaching the disaster of extinction. Both received the name Takarabune and the action of this novel will focus on the second of them. Their destination, to reach a planet that is five hundred years away.

The surprise comes when this new crucible turns out to be a field of rubble that during the way there has ended up destroyed by some natural cause. Unable to return to the suspended animation that has brought them there, the settlers have no choice but to become aware of the situation and reorganize themselves as a society. The impossibility of freezing again leads them to undertake a new journey to what will become their plan B, the star Ilion, where Ithaca is located, a new star where they can settle once their odyssey concludes… almost five hundred years later. In total, almost a thousand years of journey and the conviction of not being able to see the promised land, only of taking a new first step for those who will be able to see again a river of running water, a slope of green grass or a mountain whose summit have perpetual snow.

Group or divide

Sabino Cabeza presents us with a society that established new standards, which was organized to carry out the necessary work on board the ship. MANDO, MILITES, SCIENTIA, INGEN and AGREN are those subdivisions. They tried to make everyone equal but it has not managed to penetrate that way among people. Some ethnic groups feel inferior to others, they consider that they do the hard work and that they do not participate in that feeling equivalent to others who seem to call the shots.

This generates the appearance of divergences with the norm, of groups that organize to protest or, if necessary, to exert pressure through terror, with actions that cause trails of blood. The ethnic groups barely interact with each other, they have practically started to form ghettos, not to mention those who are already outside the system, those who did not want to follow the Codex, those who had to be exiled for their actions contrary to the law. , the inhabitants of what is called the Underworld. A breeding ground that will be more than a problem for the main protagonists.

The novel highlights some of the most basic properties of human beings, their ability to adapt, courage or sacrifice. But it also reveals the worst in us, intolerance, fanaticism and hatred. The conception of society in Takarabune is so detailed that we do not stop having references throughout the work about how everything works, including the Artificial Intelligence that takes charge of most of the ship’s automatisms, GOD (Interplexed Director of Synchronous Ordering), supported by various subsidiary programs that serve for minor routines or as assistants to the Takarabune staff. All of them omnipresent throughout history.

Tell me what happened

Throughout the narrative, we miss having been able to experience more intensely some of the events that have marked the adventure over the years. Justifying it by the circumstance of not being able to record the data while being in certain places in Takarabune deprives us of knowledge and a certain rhythm when it comes to having a more immersive experience. We can talk about the need we have for it, that it is not necessary to know all the details, but the feeling leaves us orphaned. It was to be hoped that at least someone would tell us about it, beyond the memories of the two main characters, Thorion and Crucible. Both are as similar as they are different, reflections of the genetic inheritance received but also of the heavy burden they bear from the past of their ancestors.

Their precise stories will end up leaving us at the foot of Ithaca, of that dream that began too long ago, of that reality that we now have to live when we have known nothing other than the corridors covered with metal and ceramic pieces of a construction whose capabilities are they have comfortably surpassed. Changing a ceiling illuminated by LED lamps for a clear, bright sky that receives light directly from a nearby star may be a small step for those who have put their faith in such a destiny for so long, but it may also be that the novelty is not so appealing, that now what was a dream could become a nightmare.

