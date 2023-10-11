“We are proud to host some of Sanofi’s main production sites and in particular the Anagni plant, a clear demonstration of the fundamental contribution of our territories to the development of the entire country. In addition to production, in Italy we also host the Group’s clinical research unit in Milan, which participates in the main international clinical trials and coordinates the ‘Southern Europe Cluster’ made up of several states, including Italy.” Thus the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, in a message for the 50th anniversary of the Sanofi factory in Anagni (Frosinone).

“Also thanks to companies like Sanofi – continues Tajani in the note sent to the organizers of the celebrations – in recent years our country has seen a constant growth in the value of exports in the pharmaceutical sector, which went from 19.6 billion in 2013 to 47, 6 billion euros in 2022 (+142.8%), which represent 7.6% of overall exports. Numbers that tell of the extraordinary strength, great dynamism and innovative creativity of our entrepreneurial system in the sector”.

Innovation and research in the healthcare sector “are strategic priorities of this Government – assures the deputy prime minister – at the center of the ‘growth diplomacy’ strategy which aims to make our production system increasingly competitive on international markets, also with the support for the internationalization of the actors of the ‘Country System’ and the attraction of investments, capital and talent. In fact, we want to encourage the strengthening of the complex national innovation system and encourage foreign investments in the most cutting-edge economic sectors, such as frontier technologies and their applications in the medical and diagnostic fields. We are also aware of the importance of innovations with high disruptive potential for the development of our society and economy, including those in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors.”

“Our commitment in the field of biotechnology also concerns training and technological transfer towards developing countries, especially African ones, thanks to research centers such as the scientific center of Trieste – underlines Tajani – which we finance to help reduce the gap in access to health care and treatments, also opening from that city an extraordinary window onto the Balkans, a strategic area for our country”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with Federchimica Assobiotec and Farmindustria “is also organizing the ‘International Cooperation for Emerging Biotechnologies and Life Sciences’ event, which we will host on 14 November at the Palazzo della Farnesina – it announces – with the aim of supporting the innovation of Italian know-how and strengthen the relationship with the main international players in the sector in view of the prestigious international conference JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, which Italy always follows with particular attention and participation. I therefore take this opportunity to invite you all to this important event, because I am convinced that the work and efforts you carry out in these sectors, the research you conduct and the innovations you bring at a national and global level are evident and for the benefit of the entire international community”.