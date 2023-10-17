Taiwan is a key player in the global integrated circuit supply chain. Currently two of its companies, TSMC and UMC, account for just over 60% of the chip industry. Nevertheless, This figure reflects its relevance if we stick exclusively to semiconductor manufacturers. If we look further, we should not overlook that other well-known Taiwanese companies, such as MediaTek or Foxconn, and less popular ones, such as Topco Scientific, UIS or L&K Engineering, also play an important role in the technology industry.

However, the prosperity it currently enjoys is not guaranteed in the medium term. Taiwan has the support of the United States in all areas in which its integrity may be threatened by the historical conflict it has with the Chinese Government, but the growing instability derived from these tensions works against it. The possibility that at some point China decides to invade Taiwan is on the table. In fact, Mark Liu, the CEO of TSMC, has publicly defended that if a war finally broke out, his company would be forced to paralyze its semiconductor factories on the island.

Dealing with uncertainty in this context is extremely difficult. And Taiwanese companies in the current situation are subject to a lot of uncertainty. So much, in fact, that some of them, including TSMC and Foxconn, which are two of the most important, are strengthening their infrastructure beyond the borders of Taiwan in anticipation of a possible escalation of tension with China. There are other reasons why these companies are interested in establishing themselves outside their country of origin, but there is no doubt that the possibility of going to war with China is the most compelling of all of them.

Taiwan’s decline has already begun

Taiwan has plenty of energy left for a while. At least as long as it doesn’t come to blows with China. As we have just seen, its strength in the technology industry in general and in the semiconductor industry in particular is undoubted, and the dark clouds that can be seen on the horizon are still far away. However, despite everything, the Taiwanese government has reason to worry. The consulting firm IDC has prepared a report in which it reveals that its share in the global integrated circuit manufacturing sector will reduce from 46% currently to 43% in 2027.

What is really important in this scenario is the change in trend, and not so much the intensity of the fall that IDC predicts

If we stick to the assembly processes and quality tests that need to be undertaken after manufacturing the wafers, Taiwan’s share in the global chip industry will go from 51% last year to 47% in 2027, again. according to IDC. A decrease of 3% in the area of ​​wafer production and 4% in the assembly and validation phases is moderate, it is evident. However, what is really important in this scenario is the change of trend, and not so much the figures. If IDC’s forecast is finally fulfilled, it would not be strange if at the end of this decade the fall in Taiwan’s shares in the global chip industry is much more abrupt.

Morris Chang, the founder of TSMC, has been very concerned about Taiwan’s loss of competitiveness in the current context of geopolitical tension, economic instability and degradation of globalization processes. He has even warned that the business of the company he represents could be compromised in the medium term, and has not hesitated to recognize that Intel has the capacity to establish itself as a very strong competitor if it meets the itinerary that it has imposed on itself for the next few years. years.

Chang is realistic and respectful of his competitors, but is confident in TSMC’s potential and in work culture that prevails in Taiwan. Even so, it is evident that his speech today is more cautious than ever. And we can be sure that this veteran engineer knows what he’s talking about.

