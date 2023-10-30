It is a provisional judgment of the Council of State, but nothing can actually go wrong; the construction of 52 apartments on the site of the former library on Kennedylaan in Kampen. The serious housing shortage weighs heavily on the Council, more so than preserving trees in the area. Project developer BPD and housing association deltaWonen must be able to start construction as quickly as possible due to the great housing shortage. The Council has yet to make a final decision, but it is very unlikely that construction will still be banned.