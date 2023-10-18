Indonesian men’s singles badminton player, Jonatan Christie, failed to secure a ticket to the last 16 of the Denmark Open 2023 after being defeated by Taiwanese badminton player, Chou Tien Chen.

In the round of 32 match which took place at Court 1 Arena Fyn, Odense, Denmark, Wednesday (18/10), the badminton player who is familiarly called Jojo lost in straight sets (17-21 and 12-21).

In the first set, Jonathan Christie battled for points with Chou until the score was equal at 5-5. However, Jojo was able to dictate the game and was ahead in the first game interval, 11-7.

After the interval, Jojo continued to dominate until he was ahead by five points, 15-10. However, Chou was able to reverse the position after getting six points in a row and winning 16-15.

Chou was able to play more freely after turning things around and getting four points in a row until the first set ended with a 21-17 win.

In the second set, Jojo continued to pressure Chou and took a 3-1 lead. However, Chou was able to read the rhythm of the game of the seventh ranked badminton player in the world. Chou closed the game interval with an 11-5 lead.

After the interval, Jojo tried to emerge from Chou’s pressure and was able to score three points in a row to reduce the position to 8-12.

Chou Tien, who is currently ranked 13th, continues to dominate the match after getting four points in a row and winning 17-9. Chou was able to close the second set with a 21-12 win.

“It’s not easy to get through moments like this. To be honest, I have to improve many aspects, technical and non-technical,” said Jonatan Christie in an official PBSI release, Wednesday.

Jojo revealed that during the match he made his own mistakes which Chou was able to take advantage of even though Chou’s attack pattern did not change significantly.

“Earlier I made a lot of my own mistakes and wasn’t calm enough. Nothing seems to have changed significantly about Chou (Tien Chen’s) game, it’s just that he seems to be able to read and anticipate my punches so he got very easy attacks a few times. I definitely want to try to get up as soon as possible,” said Jojo.

With this result, the 26 year old badminton player had to leave the first round of the 2023 Denmark Open.

In the men’s singles sector, Indonesia now only has Anthony Ginting left, who has secured a ticket to the round of 16 after beating French badminton player Christo Popov in the previous match.