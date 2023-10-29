He had been hospitalized since June 21 for rehabilitation after the brain hemorrhage that struck him in April 2022

The former Juventus and national team goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi was discharged yesterday from the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo, where he had been hospitalized since 21 June to continue his rehabilitation after the cerebral haemorrhage which had affected him in the April 2022. Before leaving, in the company of his wife Laura and son Andrea Tacconi, he met all the operators of the Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine unit, greeting doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and healthcare personnel.

the return home

Tacconi’s wife, Laura Speranza, thanked the entire Casa Sollievo hospital. “I thank everyone, the doctors, the physiotherapists, the nurses, the socio-health workers and the religious who have always been close to us. Stefano will return home to Milan where he will continue his rehabilitation. But he returns with a great emotional and physical charge. In San Giovanni Rotondo we truly found a world of emotions, of help, of strength. Both from science and from faith, with Padre Pio, to whom, as you know, we have always been very devoted. We return to Milan with all this in the heart and mind.”

the nightmare

“A nightmare that lasted almost two years is finally over – commented Tacconi’s son, Andrea -. Yesterday it was a great emotion to see dad finally out of the hospital. Obviously he will have to continue a maintenance program in Milan but there is talk of a couple of ‘hours a week. We have fought with him up until today, it is an achievement for the whole family, we have never given up and we have supported each other. I thank the many people who have been close to us on this journey.”