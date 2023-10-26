The former Juventus player: “Bremer is a leader and the attack is full of alternatives. An arrival in January would be the icing on the cake”

October 26 – 09:46 – MILAN

Alessio Tacchinardi, former Juventus midfielder, was one of the protagonists of the head-to-head matches between Juve and Inter in 1998 and 2002.

Does today’s Juve have the strength to compete with Inter?

“Yes, because compared to previous years it has stopped being “nice” and wins dirty matches like the one against Milan. Inter have a super midfield, but Lautaro is dependent. So why not try?”.

Both Allegri and the club, however, don’t want to talk about the scudetto…

“I think it’s a strategy, but it doesn’t convince me. Why not fuel the enthusiasm and make the fans dream? I don’t think that if Juve finished fourth at the end of the season Giuntoli would be satisfied…”.

Can you tell us three reasons why this Juventus team deserves the Scudetto?

“I take inspiration from the victory over Milan, which I’m sure gave self-esteem. First: Bremer leader as never before. Second: the growth of Locatelli. Third: attack full of alternatives. And then Juve doesn’t play in the cups, it’s not an advantage recently. The icing on the cake would be the arrival of De Paul in the midfield. So yes…”.

