Adel Taarabt, former Rossoneri player, has released some statements regarding his spell at Milan

Adel Taarabtformer Rossoneri footballer, made some statements to ‘Abu Dhabi Sports TV’, focusing on his experience at Milan and on the difficulties after saying goodbye to the Devil. Here, then, are his words on the matter.

Ex Milan, Adel Taarabt’s words on his time with the Rossoneri

"My period at Milan was short, but at the time I was the best player despite the presence of people like Kakà, Robinho, El Shaarawy and Balotelli. The coach was Seedorf, who the club decided to expel to take on Inzaghi who had ideas different. After leaving Milan I lost a whole year because I couldn't understand why I didn't stay at the club. For six or eight months I was relatively lost, but I found the energy again. Did I feel frustrated? A little yes, because I had worked my whole life to get to play for such a great club. Despite everything, Milan is part of my career, it is a club that I love and follow constantly."