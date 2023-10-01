The Juventus goalkeeper comments on the 0-0 draw in Bergamo: “Draws are always two points lost, but this is fair. We played better in the first half, they in the second”

Protagonist as in the last away match, yes, but this time in a positive way: “We always play to win. Draws are always two points lost, but this is a fair draw. We played better in the first half, they in the second. In the final we suffered but we bring home an important point.” Tek Szczesny closes the shutter, in Bergamo, and with one of his best saves ever (on a great free kick from Muriel) gives Max Allegri a point as precious as it is significant, against Atalanta: why the Bianconeri remain inside the top four positions in the ranking, equal on points with Napoli (14) and in the wake of the Milanese (+4). And if against Sassuolo the goalkeeper had apologized to the fans for the errors that had compromised the match, on this occasion he gets all the applause. The Polish goalkeeper, one of the main references of the coach and the team, always manages to find a way to get back up: it has already happened in the past that he has responded to every slip-up with a series of superlative performances. Perhaps this is why Max Allegri considers him among the most reliable players he has had.

DECISIVE PARADE

The key episode of Atalanta-Juventus in the 74th minute, when Szczesny managed to intercept a free kick from Muriel by pushing the ball onto the crossbar. A beautiful save to see and which weighs heavily on the Bianconeri’s standings, in a direct clash for that fourth place which is the declared seasonal objective. After the success against Lazio, not losing against Atalanta means for Juve not having left any points in the direct matches: an aspect that may not be so trivial in the final count. Szczesny first believes it is not right to look at the standings now (“we are in September”) but rather to pay attention to growth, in this sense he tries to set an example for the group by archiving the bad mistakes against Sassuolo in the best way: “We work, when you make mistakes you accept and improve,” he said at the end of the match in Bergamo. Then commenting on the save on Muriel: “I don’t even know how I managed to get Laurienté’s in, there was an important save after Sassuolo.”