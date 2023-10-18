In one of the most significant moments in the history of the gaming industry, Microsoft completed the purchase of Activision Blizzard King at the end of last week. While many fans wonder what lies ahead for Call of Duty and when the company’s games will arrive on Xbox Game Pass, there are those who ask that classic sagas be revived. Will we see the return of Hexen?

For those who don’t know, Hexen is a classic FPS created by Id Software and Raven Software in the 1990s. The last installment debuted many years ago, so the community is wondering if it can return now that Microsoft owns the game. franchise and the studios responsible for the original projects.

In June 2023, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, appeared on the Xbox Game Showcase broadcast wearing a black t-shirt revealing the logo of the cult franchise. Was it a clue? Not at all, as the executive later said that he simply wanted to recognize the importance of some of the games in his portfolio.

System Shock Remake developer wants to work on Hexen

This week, Phil Spencer appeared on a special Xbox podcast where he talked about plans for the future now that Activision Blizzard is under the Microsoft umbrella. At one point, he joked that the big question on everyone’s mind is when Hexen will return.

The clip went viral and reached Samuel Villarreal, lead engine designer at Nightdive Studios, the company responsible for the remake of System Shock. In a social media post, he threw his hat into the ring and expressed his desire to participate in a Hexen-related project.

flipping three switches scattered across seven different podcasts #Xbox pic.twitter.com/78hVmAU6OI — The Kinsie (@kinsie) October 18, 2023

“I just want to let you know that, with a long history and extensive knowledge of Heretic and Hexen, I want to point out that my team and I are very suitable for the job. Just saying,” Samuel Villarreal commented to Phil Spencer on Twitter.

It seems that the head of Xbox is a fan of the cult FPS, so it is not unreasonable to think that he could revive the franchise with the help of the studio behind the remake of System Shock. Of course, we will have to be patient and wait.

Could Haxen return? Samuel Villarreal from Nightdive Studios has already raised his hand

But tell us, would you like to see a new installment or a remake of this Hexen? Let us read you in the comments.

