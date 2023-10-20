Nightdive Studios announced that System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition will also be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles to coincide with the launch on PC. For the occasion, a new trailer was released.

This version is a remake of the original created using the KEX Engine, offering a redesigned graphics sector, remastered cutscenes, new models for weapons, characters and enemies, as well as support for resolutions up to 4K and frame rates up to 120 FPS.

Unfortunately, an official release date has not been announced, however Nightdive Studios has made it known that anyone who has purchased the remake del primo System Shock on Steam or GOG you will receive a free copy of System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition.

