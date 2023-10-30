Suara.com – Korean drama Won Kyung (working title) is a new historical drama on tvN which will star Lee Hyun Wook as the main character. In this new drama, Lee Hyun Wook will compete acting with the beautiful actress Cha Joo Young from The Glory.

Immediately, see the synopsis of Won Kyung’s drama and the roles that the two of them will play, according to Soompi and other sources. Let’s check it out!

Won Kyung Drama Synopsis

Won Kyung is tvN’s new drama with a historical genre, and features Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook as the main actors. Won Kyung is led by director Kim Sang Ho and scriptwriter Lee Young Mi from the drama Money Game. Won Kyung highlights the life of Queen Won Kyung, a woman who dreamed of a new world at the beginning of the Joseon Dynasty.

Queen Won Kyung made her husband, Lee Bang Won, King and shared power with him. Even though she was recorded in history only as “King Taejong’s wife” or “Lady Min” without her full name, this drama will highlight the life of Queen Won Kyung who never lost her identity even though she faced betrayal and harsh reality.

Drama Player Won Kyung

Cha Joo Young will play Won Kyung who comes from a prestigious noble family in Joseon. Won Kyung was born as the daughter of the Yeoheung Min family, one of the 15 major families that could marry into the royal family in Goryeo.

Won Kyung is a smart and confident woman who has a dream of changing the world. She appointed her husband, Lee Bang Won (Lee Hyun Wook), as King of Joseon and they worked together to create a regime.

However, Lee Bang Won betrayed her for another woman and destroyed her father’s family. Won Kyung does not remain silent because he never compromises on betrayal and conflict.

Lee Hyun Wook will play the role of Taejong Lee Bang Won, Won Kyung’s husband and the third King of Joseon. Lee Bang Won is a shy man who grew up in the countryside and married a woman from the upper class, namely Won Kyung.

Lee Bang Won has a strong desire to become a great King to justify his rebellion. He also wants to be recognized by his father and overcome feelings of lack of self-confidence related to his background.

Reasons to Watch Won Kyung’s Drama

For those of you who are fans of historical genre Korean dramas, Won Kyung’s drama is worth looking forward to. Moreover, the two main players, namely Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook, have recently captivated viewers through hit dramas.

Won Kyung is Cha Joo Young’s new Korean drama after The Glory Part 1 in 2022, as well as The Heavenly Idol, The Glory Part 2 and The Real Has Come in 2023. You can also watch the solid acting skills of this beautiful actress born in 1990 in Chimera, Again My Life, Alice the Final Weapon, and others.

Meanwhile, Won Kyung is Lee Hyun Wook’s new drama after Song of the Bandits in 2023. This handsome actor, born in 1985, has also starred in the hit dramas The Good Detective, Search, She Would Never Know, Mine, Remarriage and Desires, and still much more.

That’s the synopsis of Won Kyung’s drama, a new historical Korean drama starring Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook as the main characters. Won Kyung is scheduled to air in 2024. So wait for further news!

Contributor: Yoeni Syafitri Sekar