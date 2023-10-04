The charismatic actor has just released The Expendables 4, where he plays another legend of action cinema… although always behind Rocky Balboa and John Rambo.

Talk about Sylvester Stallone is to do it from one of the great legends of action cinema. We always remember your franchises Rocky y Rambo (Cornered, in its beginnings), although there are other iconic films such as Maximum Risk, Demolition Man or The Mercenaries saga.

Precisely, a few days ago The Mercenaries 4 was released, new installment of the adventures of Barney Ross and his elite commando. Have you already seen it? What do you think?

Barney may be one of his best roles in the genre. However, he will always be behind Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, both of whom have not yet died.

Of course, it is not clear if we will see them on the big screen again. You already know that Stallone (and Rocky) does not appear in Creed 3which is the successor franchise to Rocky, starring Michael B. Jordan.

As for John Rambo, The last film was released in 2019with irregular results, after a decade without returning to the big screen.

Why do Rocky and Rambo never die?

Sylvester Stallone is aware of the success of both franchises. It is not comparable to the furor they caused in the 80s, but they are still two icons of action cinema.

The actor believes that both characters son comparables a Spider-Man, Superman o Batman, which means they cannot die. Although, yes, at some point they will have to be played by another actor, no matter how impossible it may seem.

Rocky is the older of the two. He has existed since 1976, when he made his first appearance in the legendary film Rocky, directed by John G. Avildsen.

Since then, El Potro Italiano has faced death on numerous occasions. For example, in Rocky III he faced Clubber Lang, while the epic fight against Ivan Drago in Rocky IV almost cost him his life (literally).

”These people don’t die. James Bond, Batman, Superman. They do not die. I want people to take away some hope when they leave the theater. “I don’t want my heroes to die.”

Rocky he was very close to dying in the original Rocky V script. In fact, he was going to die in Adrian’s arms, but MGM and Stallone ruled out that depressing ending.

About John Rambo, the curious thing is that the character was going to die at the end of Acorralado (1982), which is the first film in the saga, as happens in the novel.

However, Stallone decided to change the ending for a more than obvious reason. Even Quentin Tarantino himself called him a coward. (jokingly) for not daring to kill the character.

”Quentin, you’re crazy. I want to do some sequels, man,” Stallone told the director of Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. No sooner said than done. So far, Rambo has returned up to four times.

Do you think Rocky and Rambo should have died? It may have been the most realistic thing, but Sylvester Stallone believes that they are legends that must always remain alive, since they have legions of fans around the world.