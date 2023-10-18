Simply titled Sly, Sylvester Stallone’s documentary will show us the career of the legendary actor.

Sylvester Stallone, the name itself conjures up images of struggle, action and perseverance in the film industry. Throughout his career he has proven to be a cinematic icon, an unstoppable force on the big screen and an example of determination in real life. From his beginnings as an independent film actor to his consecration as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Now a new Netflix documentary will review the life of actor Sylvester Stallone in a documentary narrated by himself and which can be seen starting November 3 on the streaming platform.

Sylvester Stallone was born on July 6, 1946 in New York, and his journey in acting was not an easy climb. He began his career in the 1970s, playing small roles in minor films. Until a script arrived that he wrote himself, inspired by his personal struggle and love for boxing: Rocky. The actor insisted on starring in the film, despite being virtually unknown at the time. This decision would change his life and the history of cinema.

United Artists

Rocky, directed by John G. Avildsen, became a box office phenomenon and won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The story of an unknown boxer, Rocky Balboa, who takes on an undefeated champion, made its protagonist an instant star and catapulted him to fame.

Rambo: The Action Hero (1982).

After the success of Rocky, Sylvester Stallone followed up with another iconic character: John Rambo. The 1982 film First Blood featured this Vietnam veteran, a man with exceptional survival skills who becomes a fugitive in a small American town. The film focused on the issues of war veterans and was a critical and box office success. From this film, the Rambo franchise took off, becoming synonymous with action films of the ’80s.

90’s.

In the 90s, action movies became very fashionable, which is why Sylvester Stallone starred in Maximum Risk (1993), Demolition Man (1993), The Specialist (1994), Judge Dredd (1995), Assassins (1995) and Daylight (1996). Although he also had some time for comedy with Stop!, or my mother shoots (1992).

Return to Rocky (2006).

After multiple Rocky sequels, Sylvester Stallone took a risky step by reviving the franchise with Rocky Balboa in 2006. The film, which he wrote, directed and starred in, showed an aging Rocky facing his last fight. Although initially skeptical, critics and audiences were pleasantly surprised to find that the film captured the essence of the original story.

The Mercenaries (2010).

In 2010, Sylvester Stallone joined an all-star cast of ’80s action stars in The Expendables. He directed the film and starred in it alongside actors such as Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren and Bruce Willis. The film was a tribute to the action genre and offered fans a massive dose of explosions, fights and shootouts, becoming a saga that currently has 4 installments.

Creed (2015).

In 2015, Sylvester Stallone returned to his most iconic role in Creed. This film introduced Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, and how he sought the tutelage of Rocky Balboa to become a professional boxer. The veteran actor’s performance in the film was moving and earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Mark Rylance won for Bridge of Spies).

He is currently still filming films at the age of 77 and in this link you can see his upcoming projects.