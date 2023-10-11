You may not expect it, but Sylvester Stallone was inspired by this particular boxer to create the fictional character of Rocky Balboa.

Sylvester Stallone He has participated in many film licenses, but perhaps the one you remember most is Rocky.

Nevertheless, Rocky It has six films ranging from 1976 to 2006, films that go much further than simple boxing matches.

And the first film, which was written entirely by Sylvester Stallone, became a cultural phenomenon.

In an interview with Jonathan Ross on the Friday Night program, Sylvester Stallone even dared to openly say which, in his opinion, is the worst film in the Rocky license.

The actor stated that Rocky 5 is the worst film of the license, and that since he did not want to end the franchise thinking that he had made a bad film, years later Rocky Balboa was released.

And while many have thought that Sylvester Stallone was inspired by Muhammad Ali to create Rocky Balboa himself, that is not exactly the case.

Stallone was inspired by a particular boxer to create Rocky Balboaa boxer who faced the almighty Muhammad Ali, and we talk about Chuck Wepner.

Chuck Wepner was a rival of the great Muhammad Ali and, what no one expected, was that he was able to knock down a champion with a brilliant blow.

“Out of nowhere, Wepner took down the immortal Ali. It was like a bolt of lightning from some Greek god in the sky and, almost instantly, Wepner became a crowd favorite, in a matter of seconds. Suddenly, he went from being a complete joke to being someone that everyone who looked at him could relate to, because everyone was thinking, ‘Yeah, I’d like to do that!’”

That inspired Stallone to create a fictional character capable of facing a champion as we saw in the first installment of Rocky.