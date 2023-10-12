Suara.com – The NasDem Party was surprised by the KPK’s actions in suddenly arresting former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo or SYL on Thursday (12/10/2023) evening.

This is because NasDem General Treasurer Ahmad Sahroni assessed that SYL did not have the potential to escape and destroy evidence.

“Why do you have to do that to someone who is no longer a minister? What do you want to eliminate him, he’s no longer a minister,” said Sahroni at the NasDem Tower, Central Jakarta, Thursday evening.

Sahroni said that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) could forcefully pick up SYL as long as the applicable legal mechanisms were in place.

“But if not, then don’t do it. Why do you have to wait until tomorrow?” said Sahroni.

So, according to Sahroni, SYL’s arrest was not based on institutional-based hatred.

However, in the case of SYL’s arrest, said Sahroni, the KPK actually displayed this hatred.

“If you need time to be patient, you need time not to get emotional, you don’t need time to hate. It seems that hatred based in institutions is carried out by people or groups who say that tonight they must be arrested,” he stressed.

As is known, SYL was forcibly picked up and taken directly to the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta.

He arrived at around 19.18 WIB, Thursday (12/10/2023). When he arrived at the KPK, SYL was seen wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and trousers.

SYL also wore a white hat and mask. Both hands appear to be handcuffed. Until this news was written, the KPK had not issued an official statement.

SYL previously had official suspect status along with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kasdi Subagyono, and the Director of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery, Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Hatta.

The three of them are suspected of committing corruption in the form of extortion in office, together with abusing their power by forcing them to give something for the job auction process, including participating in the procurement of goods and services along with receiving gratuities.

SYL as minister at that time, ordered Hatta and Kasdi to withdraw deposits worth USD 4,000-10,000 or converted into Rp. 62.8 million to Rp. 157.1 million (Rp. 15,710 per US dollar on October 11 2023) every month from echelon I and echelon unit officials II at the Ministry of Agriculture.

The money comes from the realization of the Ministry of Agriculture’s budget which is marked up or inflated, as well as deposits from vendors who get projects.

The corruption case that ensnared Syahrul occurred in the 2020-2023 period. The third temporary finding by the Corruption Eradication Committee is that it is suspected that he enjoyed illicit money of around IDR 13.9 billion.