Bandai Namco announced the launch of Sword Art Online Last Recollection, the new installment of this popular anime video game series. Featuring a new story based on The War of the Underworld anime arc, the game puts players in the role of beloved hero Kirito in a dark and exciting new adventure.

The game immerses players in the story arc of the anime The War of Underworld, with a new original story that unfolds as the legendary black swordsman Kirito and his group search for the Dark Knight. The story explores what would have happened to Kirito and his allies if Eugeo had not met his tragic end in the war.

Available editions and other purchase options SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION are the following:

Standard Edition ($59.99*): Includes the base game and is now available for purchase.

Deluxe Edition ($84.99*): Includes the base game and season pass and is now available for purchase.

Ultimate Edition ($99.99*): Available only on Steam, this includes the base game, digital soundtrack, digital art book, and season pass and is available to pre-order until November 11.

season pass($29.99*): Includes the Integrity Knights costume set, as well as access to DLC 1 and 2 when available.

DLC 1($14.99*): Bring additional characters from the game’s original cast of heroines and dungeons in December, including Strea, Philia, Rain, and Seven.

DLC 2($14.99*): Bring additional characters from the game’s original cast of heroines and dungeons in April, including Premiere, Tiam, Kureha, Zeliska, and Medina.

Final update($24.99*): Available only on Steam, this update includes the digital soundtrack, digital art book, and set of Weapon Skins.

Reservation bonus($4.99*): Available for purchase 35 days after launch.

SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION It is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC through Steam. You can watch the launch trailer below.