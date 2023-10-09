SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollectiondeveloped by Aquiria and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC. The new chapter of the franchise, divided between anime, manga and an incredibly vast gameverse, proposes a new battle for the Underworld with Kirito, the Black Swordsman, ready to change fate.

The player will experience a new story based on the War of Underworld narrative arc of the SWORD ART ONLINE anime, in which Kirito and his friends will have to face increasingly difficult challenges. After unmasking the Dark Knight, you will have to survive the merciless battle against the forces of a new world.

