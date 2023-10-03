Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch is currently available discounted through the Nintendo eShop. And the truth is that we are facing a quite juicy reduction that will tip the balance towards a guaranteed purchase if you had already taken a look at the game.

And if not, don’t worry, we’ll give you context. If you are a fan of the world of anime, and of Sword Art Online, you will know that this adaptation for Nintendo Switch It has very positive reviews from the Nintendera community. Furthermore, this is a “Deluxe” edition, so don’t worry because you will have plenty of content and entertainment:

The price of the game is now €4.99, instead of the base price of €49.99. Which means a 90% discount. In addition to the base game, we will have the extra content: “Shrine Maiden Abyss” “Heaven Warriors“. Based on a future game within SAO lore called “Sword Art: Origin“. Kirito will be the main character of the game and will narrate the facts that we have seen during the anime and much more.

Here you have the direct link to the Nintendo eShop.

The title came out on May 24, 2019. It has an age rating of PEGI 12, its current download size is 14546,00 MB. Available in English, Spanish, French, German and Italian.