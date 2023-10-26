Elections in Switzerland, the anti-migrant right wins

The armored borders with Slovenia, those blocked by Austria, the traditional anti-migrant controls and rejections of France in Ventimiglia. Now also Switzerland further closes the passage from Italy. Or at least this seems to be the case, given the results of the elections on Sunday 22 October. The Swiss People’s Party (SVP)a force considered right-wing populist, is indeed set to further strengthen its position as the major political force in parliament, with voters appearing to back the party’s tough stance against mass immigration.

The final results for the House of Representatives, which has 200 seats, they show that the People’s Party gained nine seats (for a total of 62), the Social Democrats gained two (41) and the Center Party gained one (29). The Radical-Liberals lost one (28), the Greens lost five (23) and the Green-Liberals six (10). In the Senate, made up of 46 seats, the Center Party and the Radical-Liberals have so far obtained the largest number of seats, but since in some cantons none of the candidates has obtained an absolute majority (more than 50% of the votes), it will be necessary to second round. These will take place in November.

“We have received a very clear mandate from the Swiss population to put on the table issues that matter to them, such as illegal immigration”, declared SVP president Marco Chiesa. Among the party’s proposals is to keep the country’s population, currently 8.8 million, at 10 million until 2050, citing concerns about nature protection and overburdened infrastructure. Attacks on immigration have long been a staple of the SVP, which for two decades was the largest faction in parliament.

The Federal Commission against Racism, report international media such as the Guardian, accused the SVP of waging a “xenophobic” campaign following social media ads that sought to stoke fears about migrants. The posts showed bloody knives, hooded criminals, bruised faces and frightened women, accompanied by the question of whether this could be the “new normal”. The SVP campaign also sought to undermine cultural battles, with promises to tackle “cancel culture” and to combat what he described as “woke madness.”

The SVP’s victory will excite those who want the party to focus on radical positions instead of trying to forge compromises, effectively breaking the practice of Swiss politics in recent decades. “If weaker parties get results with a campaign like this, then there is no incentive to cooperate,” Georg Lutz, a political science professor at the University of Lausanne, told Bloomberg. However, the outcome of parliamentary elections is much less decisive for future politics in Switzerland than in other countries, since initiatives and referendums, which are held several times a year, give voters the opportunity to express their opinion on everything from corporate tax on immigration. The Social Democrats “will probably have to resort more to plebiscites to correct” the shift to the right, Priska Seiler Graf, a legislator from Zurich, told SRF.

The fact is that Switzerland joins the list of countries where elections have led to a rise of the right. From Giorgia Meloni’s victory in Italia to the success of Alternative für Deutschland, which recently won its first election to a district council in Germania. In Austria, the anti-immigrant Freedom party is leading the polls ahead of next year’s elections. In Finlandthe far right is part of the new coalition government, while in Sweden supports the government in exchange for major political concessions.

